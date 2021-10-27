Discovery (DISCA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discovery to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Discovery has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.