Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,106 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

