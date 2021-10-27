Dmitry Melnikov Sells 10,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.14. 80,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

