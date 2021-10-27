DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Raised to 205.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 195.00 to 205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DNBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,773. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.53.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

