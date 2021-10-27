DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Raised to 205.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 195.00 to 205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DNBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,773. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.53.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

