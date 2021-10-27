DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

