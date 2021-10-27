Dock (DOCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.88 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Dock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $57.88 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00326701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00209193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00099111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 863,563,830 coins and its circulating supply is 730,112,126 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

