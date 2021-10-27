Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicholas George Nomicos Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00.

TSE:DOL opened at C$56.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.45. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$45.42 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.19.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.60.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

