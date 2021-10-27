Donut Reaches Market Capitalization of $896,819.06 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $896,819.06 and $16,580.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00095187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.31 or 1.00210040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.82 or 0.06715736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

