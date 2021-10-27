Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.56-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.560-$4.800 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.