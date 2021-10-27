Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.450-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.