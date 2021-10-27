Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities started coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

