Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Driven Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.840 EPS.

DRVN stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 76.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million. Research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Driven Brands by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Driven Brands by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

