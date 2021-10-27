DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-5.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.
Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.
In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
