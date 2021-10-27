DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-5.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

