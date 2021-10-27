DXdao (DXD) Market Cap Achieves $29.66 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $601.47 or 0.01023667 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $29.66 million and approximately $243,806.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.49 or 0.00501201 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

