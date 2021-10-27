Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Lowered by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.86, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

