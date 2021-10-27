Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%.

NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 6,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 197.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.