Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 343.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.22 million, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

