EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,587. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.74.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Truist upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.