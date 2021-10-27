EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of EGP traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,587. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.90.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

