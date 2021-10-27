eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

