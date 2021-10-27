eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a positive rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,310,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

