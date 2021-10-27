Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,761 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.