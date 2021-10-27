Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 3,324 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AGCO by 572.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.