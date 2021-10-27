Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $327.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.00 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

