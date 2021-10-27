Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

