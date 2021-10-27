Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,940 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,004,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

