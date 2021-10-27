Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $604,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,150,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $7,720,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,088,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.