Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AGCO by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.