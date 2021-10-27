Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,785,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,825,000 after acquiring an additional 165,203 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,677,000 after acquiring an additional 162,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KLA by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,085,000 after acquiring an additional 112,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $341.97 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.05.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

