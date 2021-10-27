Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $78,421,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Equity Residential by 94.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,401,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,652,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,205,000 after buying an additional 306,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 169.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 397,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 250,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.