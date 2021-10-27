Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 6,930 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 42.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

