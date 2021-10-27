Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $601,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

