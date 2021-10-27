Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.72. 40,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,136. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

