eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get eGain alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 330,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

EGAN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 55,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,544. The stock has a market cap of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.