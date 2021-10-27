Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$13.75 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$11.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.96.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0055959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

