Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.22. The company had a trading volume of 92,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,216. The company has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

