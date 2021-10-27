Elitium (EUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $699,547.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $4.12 or 0.00006998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $115.06 million and approximately $699,547.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00208978 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00099267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

