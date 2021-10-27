Elitium (EUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $777,665.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00006969 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market cap of $114.28 million and approximately $777,665.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00210274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00098548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

