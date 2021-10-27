Elitium Price Reaches $4.10 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00006969 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $114.28 million and approximately $777,665.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00210274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00098548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

