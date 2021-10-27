Emercoin Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $25,651.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,275,159 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

