Emily M. Leproust Sells 1,740 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $210,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,642,699.20.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

