Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.41.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$52.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.83. The company has a market cap of C$106.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$53.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

