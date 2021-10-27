Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.23-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08-5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.230-$4.380 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. 1,578,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,493. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

