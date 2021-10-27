Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.59 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $9.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

