Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce sales of $41.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.20 million and the highest is $41.89 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $176.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

EXK stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $886.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

