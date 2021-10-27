Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €11.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.15 ($10.76).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

