Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.