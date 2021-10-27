Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 230,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after acquiring an additional 117,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.