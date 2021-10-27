Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Director Acquires $21,447,098.00 in Stock

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,318. Enfusion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

