Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading Down 1.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$52.99 and last traded at C$53.24. 52,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 115,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 32.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.